Olympics-Swimming-Hersey fastest in 200m butterfly heats

LONDON, July 31 American Kathleen Hersey outpaced Chinese world champion Jiao Liuyang to top the qualifiers for the women's 200 metres butterfly final at the London Olympics on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Hersey plowed her way through four laps of the Aquatics Centre in a time of two minutes, 05.90 seconds to win her semi-final and advance to Wednesday's final as the top seed.

"I finally learned how to be relaxed and have fun with the race and not get too caught up," Hersey said.

"If you don't let yourself at least feel some of the emotion of the Olympics you are missing out on so much of it. I think I finally mastered how to get the crowd's energy behind me."

Jiao won the other semi in 2:06.10 to finish second overall while Japan's Natsumi Hoshi was third fastest and China's Liu Zige, the world record holder, was sixth. (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)