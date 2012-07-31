版本:
中国
2012年 7月 31日

Olympics-Swimming-Hersey fastest in 200m butterfly heats

LONDON, July 31 American Kathleen Hersey outpaced Chinese world champion Jiao Liuyang to top the qualifiers for the women's 200 metres butterfly at the London Olympics on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Hersey plowed her way through four laps of the Aquatics Centre in a time of two minutes, 06.41 seconds to advance to the semi-finals as the top seed.

Jiao easily won her heat in 2:07.15 to finish second overall while Britain's Jemma Lowe was third fastest.

China's Liu Zige, the reigning world record holder, was 11th overall but Britain's Ellen Gandy, a silver medallist at last year's world championships, missed out on the semi-finals after finishing 17th.

Only the top 16 advanced to Tuesday's semi-finals, from which the eight fastest will move through to Wednesday's final. (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)

