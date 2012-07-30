Olympics-Swimming-China's Ye on course for golden double

LONDON, July 30 Chinese swimming sensation Ye Shiwen set herself up for a golden double at the London Olympics when she posted the fastest qualifying time in the semi-finals of the women's 200 metres individual medley on Monday.

The 16-year-old, who shattered the world record to win the 400 medley on Saturday, was untroubled booking her place in the 200 final, winning her semi-final in two minutes, 08.39 seconds.

Despite easing off on the final freestyle leg, Ye still finished well clear of her main rivals to emerge as the nearly unsinkable favourite to snatch the gold.

"I just train well and perform well and keep on going," she said.

Ye was nearly a second and a half ahead of her nearest rivals, led by Alicia Coutts, and nearly three seconds clear of Stephanie Rice, the gold medallist in Beijing four years ago.

"I just went in and swam my own race," Coutts said.

"She (Ye) might have gone 2:06 tonight. You just don't know what is going to happen. I just wanted to make the final." (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)