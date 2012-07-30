Olympics-Swimming-China's Ye on course for golden double

LONDON, July 30 Chinese swimming sensation Ye
Shiwen set herself up for a golden double at the London Olympics
when she posted the fastest qualifying time in the preliminaries
of the women's 200 metres individual medley on Monday.
The 16-year-old, who shattered the world record to win the
400 medley on Saturday, was untroubled winning her morning heat
in the four-lap race, stopping the clock at two minutes, 08.90
seconds.
Despite easing off on the final freestyle leg, Ye still
finished well clear of her main rivals to emerge as the nearly
unsinkable favourite to snatch the gold.
She was more than a second and a half ahead of her nearest
rival, Zimbabwe's Kirsty Coventry, and more than three seconds
clear of Australia's Stephanie Rice, the Beijing Olympic
champion and Ariana Kukors, the current world record holder.
(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)