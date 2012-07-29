Olympics-Swimming-Adlington scrapes into 400m final

LONDON, July 29 Britain's Rebecca Adlington, the
great hope of the Olympic host-nation in the swimming pool, just
scraped into the final of the women's 400 metres freestyle on
Sunday.
The crowd at London's Aquatic Centre roared with delight
when the defending champion won her heat in a time of four
minutes 05.75 seconds.
But the cheers soon turned to anxiety as the swimmers in the
following two seeded heats began posting faster times. Then
there was relief when Adlington made it through to the final as
the eighth and slowest qualifier.
"It felt faster," Adlington said. "You just don't know being
in the first (seeded) heat. I had no option, I just had to go
for it."
Italy's Federica Pellegrini, the reigning world champion and
world record holder, also flirted with danger but finished
seventh overall.
"The race is tonight. It's not as if I've had great results
in the morning this year. Now we'll see this evening," she said.
France's Camille Muffatt set the fastest time of 4:03.29,
just ahead of American Allison Schmitt, who trains in Baltimore
with Michael Phelps, who bombed out in the 400m individual
medley on Saturday.
"I am excited to have a lane for tonight. It's a fast meet
all around," Schmitt said.
(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)