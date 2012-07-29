UPDATE 1-Olympics-Swimming-Muffat wins women's 400m freestyle gold

LONDON, July 29 Camille Muffat of France fought off a ferocious challenge from Allison Schmitt to win the women's 400 metres freestyle final at the London Olympics on Sunday.

Muffat had to draw on all her reserves of strength to win the gruelling eight-lap race as Schmitt, who trains alongside Michael Phelps in Baltimore, tried to reel her in.

Muffat timed her finish to perfection to get her hand on the wall first in four minutes, 01.45 seconds, an Olympic record, while Schmitt was second in 4:01.77.

Britain's Rebecca Adlington, the Beijing champion, finished strongly to get the bronze in 4:03.11, giving the home-nation their first medal in London's Aquatic Centre and eliciting a huge roar from the crowd. (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)