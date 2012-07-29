Olympics-Swimming-Muffat takes on Manaudou's mantle

| LONDON, July 29
Camille Muffat grew up in the
shadow of Laure Manaudou but on Sunday, with an Olympic 400
metres freestyle gold medal around her neck, the French swimmer
found her own place in the sun.
Manaudou, once the enfant terrible of French swimming, won
that same gold as a teenager at the 2004 Athens Games and is
also competing in London but only in the 100 and 200m backstroke
events.
The fortunes of two women whose paths have been linked ever
since Muffat beat Manaudou as a 15-year-old newcomer were
contrasted on Sunday, with one on the rise and the other in
decline.
While Manaudou was eliminated from the 100 backstroke with
by far the slowest time in her heat, Muffat completed the
process of matching her former rival's achievements by becoming
only the second French swimmer to win a women's swimming gold.
"I lacked a big success at a big meet and now nobody can say
I don't have it," the 200 and 400 world championship bronze
medallist said of the first Olympic medal for France in the
London pool.
It did not take long for France's second to come along, with
the men's 4x100 freestyle relay team beating the Americans,
Russians and world champion Australians for gold.
"When I hit the wall, it was a huge relief," said Muffat,
who won the short course 200 freestyle title in 2010.
"I didn't think of all the work I've done but of all my
French team mates in the pool and in the stands."
The 22-year-old from Nice led all the way in the final,
matched stroke for stroke by American Allison Schmitt while
Britain's reigning champion Rebecca Adlington was too far behind
to do more than chase the bronze medal.
"I knew I was the best," said Muffat, who had not slept well
the night before. "I just had to prove it.
"I did my race. But in the last 50 metres I felt bad, for
the first time. But these are the Olympics, one forgets the
pain."
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)