Olympics-Swimming-Teenager Ye powers to gold in 400m medley

LONDON, July 28 A teenager with an irregular
crop of hair and an uncertain smile, China's Ye Shiwen showed no
sign of awkwardness in the pool as she powered to gold in the
400 metres individual medley on Sunday.
Both Ye and her compatriot Li Xuanxu, who won the bronze
medal, showed off the new wave of Chinese women that will be a
force to be reckoned with at the London Games.
Ye trailed American world champion Elizabeth Beisel after
the penultimate breaststroke leg before unleashing a devastating
sprint finish over the final two freestyle laps.
She covered the penultimate lap in 29.75 seconds, faster
than Michael Phelps did in the men's medley final, then the last
in 28.93, which was quicker than Ryan Lochte did in winning the
men's event.
Ye also became the first female swimmer to break a world
record since the ban of hi-tech suits, taking more than a second
off the previous record, set by Australia's Stephanie Rice in
Beijing four years ago, and all that despite a bad night's sleep
and some pre-race nerves.
"I am so excited, it is out of a dream," she said. "My coach
said he didn't imagine I would have this result."
Ye brushed off criticism from some quarters that China
trains its competitors "like robots".
"Of course not," she said, in brief comments to reporters as
she professed herself "too excited to think".
"I think we have very good training, very scientific based
training, that's why we all have progressed."
Echoing her performance at the world championships last year
when she won the 200m medley, Ye's powerful final laps in
Saturday's gruelling eight-lap race showed off the impact of the
large hands that got her noticed by her kindergarten teacher, as
she shattered Beisel's hopes for gold.
Beisel, who set the fastest time in the heats, took silver,
but the 19-year-old said she was delighted just to be on the
podium after missing out altogether in Beijing when she was just
15.
"I have probably been dreaming of this moment since I
started swimming," she said of her medal, congratulating rival
Ye on "the race of her life".
Ye, who turned 16 in March, comes from an ordinary
working-class background in the affluent eastern tourism hub of
Hangzhou, best known for its famous lake.
