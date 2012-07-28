版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 7月 29日 星期日 04:36 BJT

Olympics-China's Ye Shiwen wins women's Swimming 400m individual medley final ; breaks world record

LONDON, July 28 China's Ye Shiwen won the
Olympic gold medal in the women's Swimming 400m individual
medley at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.
Ye finished with a world record time of 4:28.43 at the Aquatics
Centre in London to claim China's fourth gold medal of the
games.
The United States' Elizabeth Beisel won the silver with a time
of 4:31.27 and China's Li Xuanxu won the bronze with a time of
4:32.91.
China now has six medals at the games with the United States
collecting its fourth.
Results Table
 
1.  Ye Shiwen (China)          4 minutes 28.43 WR seconds 
2.  Elizabeth Beisel (U.S.)    4:31.27                    
3.  Li Xuanxu (China)          4:32.91                    
4.  Katinka Hosszu (Hungary)   4:33.49                    
5.  Hannah Miley (Britain)     4:34.17                    
6.  Stephanie Rice (Australia) 4:35.49                    
6=. Caitlin Leverenz (U.S.)    4:35.49                    
8.  Mireia Belmonte (Spain)    4:35.62                    

 (Editing by Eric Walsh)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐