奥运新闻 | 2012年 7月 29日 星期日 04:33 BJT

Olympics-Australia won the women's swimming 4 x 100m freestyle relay final

LONDON, July 28 Australia won the Olympic gold
medal in the women's swimming 4 x 100m freestyle relay at the
2012 London Games on Saturday.
    Australia finished with a time of 3:33.15 at the Aquatics
Centre in London to claim Australia's first gold medal of the
games.
    The Netherlands won the silver with a time of 3:33.79 and
The United States won the bronze with a time of 3:34.24.
    Australia now have one medal at the games with The
Netherlands collecting their first and The United States
collecting their fifth.
Results Table
    1. Australia
    Alicia Coutts/Cate Campbell/Brittany Elmslie/Melanie
Schlanger 3 minutes 33.15 seconds (Olympic Record) 
    2. Netherlands
    Inge Dekker/Marleen Veldhuis/Femke Heemskerk/Ranomi
Kromowidjojo 3:33.79                    
    3. U.S.
    Melissa Franklin/Jessica Hardy/Lia Neal/Allison Schmitt     
           3:34.24                    
    4. China
    Tang Yi/Qiu Yuhan/Wang Haibing/Pang Jiaying                 
          3:36.75                    
    5. Britain
    Amy Smith/Francesca Halsall/Jessica Ashley Lloyd/Caitlin
McClatchey  3:37.02                    
    6. Denmark
    Pernille Blume/Mie Nielsen/Lotte Friis/Jeanette Ottesen     
        3:37.45                    
    7. Japan
    Haruka Ueda/Yayoi Matsumoto/Miki Uchida/Hanae Ito           
          3:37.96                    
    Sweden
Michelle Coleman/Sarah Sjoestroem/Ida Marko-Varga/Gabriella
Fagundez  (disqualified)                        

