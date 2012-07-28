Olympics-Australia wins women's Swimming 4 x 100m freestyle relay final

LONDON, July 28 Australia won the Olympic gold
medal in the women's Swimming 4 x 100m freestyle relay at the
2012 London Games on Saturday.
Australia finished with a time of 3:33.15 at the Aquatics
Centre in London to claim Australia's first gold medal of the
games.
The Netherlands won the silver with a time of 3:33.79 and
the United States won the bronze with a time of 3:34.24.
Australia now have one medal at the games with the
Netherlands collecting their first and the United States
collecting their fifth.
Results Table
1. Australia
Alicia Coutts/Cate Campbell/Brittany Elmslie/Melanie Schlanger
3 minutes 33.15 OR seconds
2. Netherlands
Inge Dekker/Marleen Veldhuis/Femke Heemskerk/Ranomi Kromowidjojo
3:33.79
3. U.S.
Missy Franklin/Jessica Hardy/Lia Neal/Allison Schmitt
3:34.24
4. China
Tang Yi/Qiu Yuhan/Wang Haibing/Pang Jiaying
3:36.75
5. Britain
Amy Smith/Francesca Halsall/Jess Lloyd/Caitlin McClatchey
3:37.02
6. Denmark
Pernille Blume/Mie Nielsen/Lotte Friis/Jeanette Ottesen
Gray 3:37.45
7. Japan
Haruka Ueda/Yayoi Matsumoto/Miki Uchida/Hanae Ito
3:37.96
Sweden
Michelle Coleman/Sarah Sjoestroem/Ida Marko-Varga/Gabriella
Fagundez DSQ (Disqualified)
