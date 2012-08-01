版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 8月 2日 星期四 04:32 BJT

Olympics-Women's swimming 4 x 200m freestyle relay final results

LONDON, Aug 1 The United States won the Olympic
gold medal in the women's swimming 4 x 200m freestyle relay on
Wednesday. Australia won the silver and France won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 1. U.S.
Melissa Franklin/Dana Vollmer/Shannon Vreeland/Allison Schmitt  
        7 minutes 42.92 seconds 
 2. Australia
Bronte Barratt/Melanie Schlanger/Kylie Palmer/Alicia Coutts     
   7:44.41                 
 3. France
Camille Muffat/Charlotte Bonnet/Ophelie-Cyrielle Etienne/Coralie
Balmy 7:47.49                 
 4. Canada
Barbara Jardin/Samantha Cheverton/Amanda Reason/Brittany Maclean
      7:50.65                 
 5. Britain
Caitlin McClatchey/Rebecca Turner/Hannah Miley/Joanne Jackson   
     7:52.37                 
 6. China
Wang Shijia/Ye Shiwen/Liu Jing/Tang Yi                          
       7:53.11                 
 7. Italy
Alice Mizzau/Alice Nesti/Diletta Carli/Federica Pellegrini      
       7:56.30                 
 8. Japan
Haruka Ueda/Hanae Ito/Yayoi Matsumoto/Aya Takano                
       7:56.73

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐