Olympics-Women's swimming 4 x 200m freestyle relay final results

LONDON, Aug 1 The United States won the Olympic
gold medal in the women's swimming 4 x 200m freestyle relay on
Wednesday. Australia won the silver and France won the bronze.
Results Table
1. U.S.
Melissa Franklin/Dana Vollmer/Shannon Vreeland/Allison Schmitt
7 minutes 42.92 seconds
2. Australia
Bronte Barratt/Melanie Schlanger/Kylie Palmer/Alicia Coutts
7:44.41
3. France
Camille Muffat/Charlotte Bonnet/Ophelie-Cyrielle Etienne/Coralie
Balmy 7:47.49
4. Canada
Barbara Jardin/Samantha Cheverton/Amanda Reason/Brittany Maclean
7:50.65
5. Britain
Caitlin McClatchey/Rebecca Turner/Hannah Miley/Joanne Jackson
7:52.37
6. China
Wang Shijia/Ye Shiwen/Liu Jing/Tang Yi
7:53.11
7. Italy
Alice Mizzau/Alice Nesti/Diletta Carli/Federica Pellegrini
7:56.30
8. Japan
Haruka Ueda/Hanae Ito/Yayoi Matsumoto/Aya Takano
7:56.73