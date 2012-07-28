Olympics-Swimming-Coughlin passes mantle to Franklin with relay medal

| LONDON, July 28
LONDON, July 28 Natalie Coughlin may have passed
the mantle to young team mate Missy Franklin on Saturday,
winning her 12th Olympic medal when the United States sealed the
bronze in the women's 4x100 metres freestyle relay.
The bronze medal, earned after she swum the heats earlier on
Saturday, ensured the 29-year-old Coughlin joined Jenny Thompson
and Dara Torres as the most successful American female swimmers
at the Olympics.
Coughlin only qualified for the relay for the London Games
and was replaced by Alison Schmitt in the team for the final.
The first American female swimmer to win six medals at a
single Games in Beijing in 2008, Coughlin has dallied with life
after swimming, appearing on chat shows and a dancing
competition, and her legacy now appears to have been passed to
the tall teenager from Colorado.
Franklin, like Coughlin, swims both backstroke and freestyle
and on relay teams and has entered seven events in London and
the 1.85 metre (6-foot-1) teenager, may well have kickstarted
her own accolade-filled Olympic career with a blistering swim in
the lead-off for the relay.
"It's really weird having a first race be a final," Franklin
told reporters after she clocked 53.52 seconds to give the
Americans the lead in the final. "I'm not used to that. But it
was so exciting and so much fun.
"You always have those first race nerves, but having it be a
final made me more excited because I knew it would be a full
crowd.
"I was going out there for one chance and one chance only
and I think we did great."
"I think I can be faster but I'm really happy with my time
and I'm so proud of my team."
The Americans were denied gold by a gutsy Australian
performance, who all swam under 54 seconds to set an Olympic
record and upset the highly-fancied Beijing and two-time world
champions the Netherlands, who took silver.
"Going in, we thought we had a chance of a medal," said
Australia's Melanie Schlanger, who will also compete in the 100
individual freestyle.
"The Dutch girls have been so strong in this event for so
long, we've tried to emulate what they've done."
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)