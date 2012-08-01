Olympics-Swimming-Many calls, not much maybe for U.S. winners

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 1 The U.S. swim team came into the
London Olympics on the back of a light-hearted, fun video with
their medal hopes dancing, strutting and lip-synching to the pop
hit 'Call me maybe'.
They may need to choose a different tune, now. One with a
little more certainty.
After Wednesday's women's 4x200 metres freestyle relay in
the Aquatics Centre, the U.S. team have won twice as many golds
(eight) as their nearest rival China and 18 of the 60 medals so
far available.
They have collected at least one medal in 17 of the 20 races
so far, and 10 more than China.
There have been lots of calls, including one from President
Barack Obama to Michael Phelps to congratulate the American on
winning a record 19th career medal and becoming the most
successful Olympian of all time, and not many maybes.
"I think we had so much fun making that first video it would
be hard to make a second one," laughed Missy Franklin, now a
double gold medallist with a bronze on the side, when asked what
song she might choose now.
"It's kind of awesome knowing that for the rest of my life
whenever I hear that song, this meet is all I am going to be
thinking about.
"I think it shows how close we are as a team and that we
love what we're doing and we're having a blast with it," added
Franklin, who said earlier in the day that she had been running
around like a "headless chicken" after teen pop idol Justin
Bieber sent her a congratulatory message.
HAVING FUN
Phelps may not be the dominant force that he was in Beijing
four years ago, when he picked up an unprecedented eight golds
in a single Games, but he has not done badly by anyone else's
standards with a gold and two silvers.
As the video showed, the Americans are having fun.
"It means so much more when you do it together," said Dana
Vollmer, savouring her relay gold after winning the 100
butterfly on Sunday. "It's so much bigger than yourself."
They are also very much a united team, rather than one for
the men and one for the women. The video, which swiftly went
viral on the internet, was all part of that bonding process.
"If you look in that video, it's both the men and the women
involved," said U.S. head coach Teri McKeever.
"(Men's head coach) Gregg (Troy) and I have really talked a
lot about the kind of atmosphere we wanted during camp...of
having a 'team team'. Its been a lot of fun."
The 4x200 relay has had the U.S. flag planted on it for most
of its existence, an event that had been held four times
previously and been won on three of those occasions by the
Americans.
Australia broke the run in Beijing but the champions had no
answer to Allison Schmitt's storming anchor length after she
took over with the team in second place.
The other three watched, the occasional hand over mouth in
nervous anticipation, exhorting her on as she powered towards
the gold.
They won in an Olympic record time, with 'Schmitty'
collecting her second gold of the Games after the 200 freestyle
title on Tuesday.
She also has a silver from the 400 free and a bronze from
the 4x100 free.
The four Americans had walked out before the start holding
hands in a show of unity, after getting themselves in the mood
behind the scenes with another song and dance routine.
On Wednesday they chose a Rihanna number.
"We always dance. Our whole team is really big on dancing,"
said Franklin.
"I think the two big dancers are Schmitty and (Elizabeth)
Beisel. They always get up before they swim..."
"She's the talented dancer," interjected Schmitt, to
laughter all round.
When it comes to talent on the biggest stage of all,
however, there has been no shortage.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)