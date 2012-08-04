UPDATE 1-Olympics-Swimming-U.S. women's medley relay gold

LONDON Aug 4 American teenager Missy Franklin
captured her fourth gold medal at the London Olympics on
Saturday when the United States broke the world record to win
the women's medley relay final.
Franklin, swimming the backstroke leg, teamed up with
breaststroker Rebecca Soni, butterflyer Dana Vollmer and
freestyler Allison Schmitt to win the gold in a combined time of
three minutes, 52.05 seconds.
The Americans led at every handover and shaved 0.14 seconds
off the previous world record of 3:52.19 set by China at the
2009 world championships in Rome when the now-banned
polyurethane bodysuits were still allowed.
Australia finished second to grab the silver medal while
Japan came third to collect the bronze but neither were able to
keep up with the Americans after Franklin gave them the lead
after the lead-off leg.
Franklin, 17, also won gold in the 4x200 freestyle relay and
the 100 and 200 backstroke and became the first swimmer in
London to win four golds.
Vollmer and Schmitt both won their third gold medals in
London while Soni picked up her second.
(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)