UPDATE 1-Olympics-Swimming-Kromowidjojo wins 50m freestyle gold

LONDON Aug 4 Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands won the women's 50 metres freestyle on Saturday to complete the sprint double at the London Olympics.

Following on from her blistering win in the 100 on Thursday, Kromowidjojo exploded off the blocks and charged through the single-lap race to win the gold in a time of 24.05 seconds, a new Olympic record.

Aliaksandra Herasimenia of Belarus, the silver medallist behind Kromowidjojo in the 100, took the silver in 24.28.

Marleen Veldhuis of the Netherlands grabbed the bronze in 24.39. Germany's Britta Steffen, the defending Olympic champion and world record holder, was fourth.

Kromowidjojo became the first Dutchwoman to win both freestyle sprints since Inge de Bruijn at Sydney in 2000. (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)