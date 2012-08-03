Olympics-Swimming-Adlington ready to take a break

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 3 Rebecca Adlington looked forward
to clambering on her bicycle and pedalling off to a new
adventure in Africa after failing on Friday to repeat the golden
exploits of four years ago in the Olympic pool.
The golden girl of British swimming swapped her two Beijing
golds for two bronzes and left the Aquatics Centre with the
emotions swirling around her head and a realisation that time
has moved on.
Despite a crowd loudly cheering on their 'Becky', Adlington
was well beaten in her favourite 800 metre freestyle race by
15-year-old American Katie Ledecky, who almost seized her world
record as well.
"My body cannot do what I did when I was 16 or 17," she told
reporters. "I can't recover as quick. It's just one of those
things.
"The younger guys don't need recovery, they can go, go, go."
In the short-term, the 23-year-old will embark on a charity
bike ride in Africa in October - although with some trepidation
given that she has barely ridden in more than a decade - and
attend the wedding of open water swimmer Keri-Anne Payne.
When she gets back from Africa she will sit down with her
long-term coach Bill Furniss and make a decision about her
future.
It will not be an easy one, her emotions after Friday's race
springing from a deep love of her sport and a sense of pride at
having appeared in four Olympic finals and won medals in all of
them.
Before her, no British woman had won swimming medals in
successive Games and she is now Britain's most successful
Olympic swimmer.
"I am going to enjoy the cycling...I need to take a break,
mentally and physically," she said. "I need to sit down with
Bill after I come back from the bike ride and then we'll talk
about things and whether I miss it.
"You've got to have the passion to do it, you've got to have
the love for the sport. I've had that over the past four years,
I don't know whether it's still going to be there once I've
finished my break."
SO SPECIAL
If she does decide to call it a day, she looked forward to
doing 'girly' things, visiting schools to encourage a new
generation and possibly commentating on swimming.
The crowd gave her the full roar, cheering her on without
flagging even as it became apparent that this was not to be her
night.
"I wouldn't have got that cheer for winning a bronze medal
anywhere else," she said.
"That is kind of the most important thing, that I still got
that cheer. That made me feel so special.
"It's better than anything I have ever experienced in all my
life."
In Beijing she had become the first British swimmer since
1908 to win two golds and the first British woman to win a
swimming gold since 1960.
"I have struggled over the past four years to try and do the
same amount of work," she said. "I can't recover as quick,
that's to do with the pressure and everything with it, and I'm
older now.
"I think I am going to look back and be so pleased...I hope
I haven't let people down."
