Olympics-Swimming-Hard work pays of but I'm no Phelps says Sun

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 4 Sun Yang feared he had been
disqualified on Saturday after a false start at the 1,500 metres
freestyle but China's new poster boy won his second gold medal
at the Olympics with a record-breaking performance that was down
to hard work, he said.
He had fallen into the water thinking the race was on but
instead of the starter it was a spectator's whistle that had
triggered the false start.
"At that moment I was so scared, everything went blank
before my eyes," Sun told reporters.
"I heard 'take your mark' and then I did not think he would
say 'quiet please,'" said the soft-spoken 20-year-old.
The starter took an instant decision not to disqualify Sun,
who went on to become the first swimmer to complete the
400m-1,500m double since 1980.
"I really cried at the finish because I was afraid of that
false start. I was so relieved I could finish."
"In the water I could hear so it was clear. In the last 15
metres I felt I could break the record. I still had reserves
because I had not pushed my body to the limit."
Sun smashed his own record with a silky performance in the
gruelling 30-lap race to earn his fourth medal in total at the
Games.
Asked whether he was on track to match American Michael
Phelps, who won his 22nd Olympic medal minutes later in the
men's medley relay, Sun said he was a long way away.
"I am not yet Michael Phelps. I still have to make a lot of
effort. The greatest athlete is Michael Phelps. He has now 22
medals."
Sun, the first Chinese man to win an Olympic gold in
swimming, said his success was purely the result of hard work
and talk of doping was unfounded.
Earlier in the week his teammate Ye Shiwen, also a double
gold medalist at the Games, was the object of a doping
discussion due to her stunning performances in London's Aquatics
Centre.
"Every day, every day, it is work," said Sun. "I went to
Australia, it was winter. But despite the cold and dizziness I
got up every morning. It was painful. At 4.30 every morning. My
parents were with me and came with me.
"Those doubters and critics who say China has so many medals
in swimming is because of doping I say it is thanks to hard
work. Ye also worked very hard.
"Chinese are not weaker than the Americans or other
countries," he said as several Chinese reporters applauded.
"The United States have done it and the Europeans have done
it so why can't a Chinese do it."
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)