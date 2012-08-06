UPDATE 1-Olympics-Synchronised Swimming-Russia top duet final 12

(Adds quotes, background, detail)
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON Aug 6 A routine inspired by clockwork
toys and macabre fairytales took world champions Russia to the
top of the synchronised swimming scoreboard on Monday, leading a
group of 12 duets that qualified for Tuesday's final and a shot
at Olympic gold.
Natalia Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina scored 98.6 points
out of a possible 100 with their near-perfect execution in a
"free" routine that drew cheers from the crowd.
Their series of syncopated, puppet-like movements, all
flexed feet and sharp elbows, was set to the music of films
playing on a ghoulish theme, including Tim Burton's Sleepy
Hollow.
The routine took them to a total of 196.8 points, after
Sunday's technical round, topping the rankings, almost four
points clear of challenger China.
"The coach said we had a few little mistakes, so these are
the things we will work on for the final," Romashina said.
Russia broke the dominance of the United States and Canada
in synchronised swimming over a decade ago and has since
outshone its competitors in a sport that is as famous for its
glittering costumes, excessive make-up and nose clips as it is
for the ballet moves and acrobatics executed in a 3-metre deep
pool.
Russia took home all seven titles at the 2011 world
championships in Shanghai. Ishchenko, known for her seamless
execution and precision, has won every technical solo event
since the 2007 world championships.
China's Huang Xuechen and Liu Ou with 192.81 points were the
second-highest scoring qualifiers for the final after Monday's
free routine, which unlike the prescribed technical sequence is
a set of the duo's own choice, on which teams are graded for
execution and synchronisation as well as presentation and
choreography.
Spain grabbed 192.59 points with a fluid and dramatic
tango-based routine, coming third out of the top 12.
"We were one of the best teams until now. China are getting
stronger," Spanish swimmer Ona Carbonell Ballestero said.
Tuesday's duet displays at London's Aquatics Centre ranged
from a human body-inspired choreography from Brazil, complete
with "brain" embroidered swimming caps, to a more traditional
Swan Lake-themed dance from the French.
Others going through to the final and battling for a spot on
the podium are pairs representing Canada, Japan, Ukraine, Italy,
Greece, Great Britain and the United States.
Monday's free routine came after a technical round executed
on Sunday. Both routines are added to produce a ranking, out of
which the top 12 of 24 teams can compete in the final stage for
the duet gold medal.
Russia had already topped the scoreboard with its technical
routine on Sunday, followed by China, Spain and Canada.
