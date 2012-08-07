版本:
Olympics-Women's synchronised swimming duet medal results

LONDON, Aug 7 Russia's Natalia Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina
won the Olympic gold medal in the women's synchronised swimming duet on Tuesday.
Spain's Ona Carbonell and Andrea Fuentes won the silver and China's Huang
Xuechen and Liu Ou won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 1.  Natalia Ishchenko/Svetlana Romashina (Russia)      98.900 points 
 2.  Ona Carbonell/Andrea Fuentes (Spain)               96.900        
 3.  Huang Xuechen/Liu Ou (China)                       96.770        
 4.  Marie-Pier Boudreau-Gagnon/Elise Marcotte (Canada) 94.620        
 5.  Yukiko Inui/Chisa Kobayashi (Japan)                93.540        
 6.  Daria Iushko/Kseniya Sidorenko (Ukraine)           92.670        
 7.  Giulia Lapi/Mariangela Perrupato (Italy)           90.720        
 8.  Evangelia Platanioti/Despoina Solomou (Greece)     89.360        
 9.  Olivia Federici/Jenna Randall (Britain)            89.170        
 10. Sara Labrousse/Chloe Willhelm (France)             88.560        
 11. Mary Killman/Maria Koroleva (U.S.)                 87.770        
 12. Park Hyun-Ha/Park Hyun-Sun (South Korea)           87.250

