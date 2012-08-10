Olympics-Synchronised Swimming-Russia take team gold to sweep titles

LONDON Aug 10 Russia's synchronised swimmers
swept to gold on Friday with an impeccably executed team routine
punctuated by military drumbeats and spectacular acrobatic
jumps, marking their fourth consecutive clean sweep at the
Games.
China, an emerging force in the sport, pipped Spain to claim
silver.
The Russians, who have won every duet and team gold since
the Sydney Games, scored 98.93 points out of a possible 100 for
their "free" routine, a sequence which is not prescribed and in
which swimmers show off their creative and technical skills.
Friday's result was added to their top-scoring routine in
the team technical round, taking them to a total of 197.03
points and an Olympic title.
Russia had already won gold in the synchronised swimming
duet segment earlier this week.
China have shown dramatic improvement under Japanese-born
coach Masayo Imura, known as the "mother of synchro" and scored
194.01 points to take the country's first silver in the sport.
Spain, silver medallists in the duet segment, were denied
second spot by a fractionally lower synchronisation score than
their Chinese rivals, despite an ocean-inspired routine -
swimmers in fish-scale suits - that had the crowd roaring
approval at movements imitating crab pincers and ocean waves.
Japan missed out on the podium, ending the Games without a
synchronised swimming medal for the first time since the sport
was introduced at the Olympic Games in 1984.
