Olympics-Swimming-Secrets are safe with Omega man

LONDON, July 25 In the split-second world of
Olympic swimming, where gold medals are won or lost by a
fingertip, Peter Huerzeler is the man who knows.
He is the Omega man -- the former company head whose timing
technology puts him in a position to know exactly who is
quickest in the pool even when two swimmers hit the wall
seemingly simultaneously.
He is also the man who, in the finest Swiss tradition, is
sworn to secrecy and neutrality.
Olympic swimming results are given officially in hundredths
of a second, even if Omega can time an athlete precisely to the
1/10,000th and has the ultimate computing power to do so to a
millionth of a second.
In the event of identical timings and a shared gold medal,
Huerzeler will know which of the two was first of equals.
He will never divulge the information, however. To do so,
said the veteran preparing to spend his 16th Olympics in the
timing and results room, would simply not be fair on anyone.
"We had in the European championships a lot of discussions
about the ties," he explained poolside on Wednesday as Olympic
hopefuls went through their training routines in the lanes
behind him.
Huerzeler said Omega had done more detailed analysis of
those ties with their data and discovered that, timed to
1/1,000th of a second, only one remained. At 1/10,000th there
were none.
It would therefore be possible to declare an absolute
winner, but that would fail to take into account other factors.
"They are talking about measuring the thousandths again but
that is not correct," said Huerzeler. "One thousandth of a
second is 1.7 millimetres.
"And who gives me the guarantee that each lane in the
construction of a pool is precise to the millimetre? The
tolerances in the pool are in centimetres...the thousandth is
only feasible if everybody is swimming in the same line."
SHARED GOLD
Olympic timings were once given in thousandths but the
practice changed after 1972 when that year's 400m individual
medley gold went to Sweden's Gunnar Larsson by two thousandths
over American Alexander McKee after both tied at 4:31.98.
Since then there have been shared golds. In the 50m
freestyle at the 2000 Sydney Games, Americans Gary Hall Jr and
Anthony Ervin tied in 21.98 seconds.
In the women's 100m free, Americans Nancy Hogshead and
Carrie Steinseifer dead-heated in the 1984 Los Angeles Games.
At the Shanghai world championships last year, French team
mates Camille Lacourt and Jeremy Stravius shared men's 100m
backstroke gold while Aliaksandra Herasimenia of Belarus and
Jeanette Ottesen of Denmark tied in the women's 100m free.
"Every journalist came and asked me 'But who was the
winner?'. We never gave something to them because it is unfair
against the swimmers," said Huerzeler.
The timing in London also incorporates, for the first time
at a Games, a poolside light system that shows the crowd
immediately who were the first three finishers.
One thing that Huerzeler is happy to say is that American
Michael Phelps, the greatest of Olympians and someone he has
known for years, will be back on the gold standard in London.
He is confident about that because he feels Phelps has
finally listened to his advice after years of ignoring it.
Huerzeler has tired of telling Phelps, winner of an
unprecedented eight golds in Beijing and record 14 in his
Olympic career, to touch the timing pads before looking away to
the giant screen to see where the rest ended up.
Such has been Phelps's domination that he has got away with
it but that all changed at the recent U.S. trials in Nebraska
when, maybe for the first time in his life, his concentration
was total to the end.
It had to be, because rival Ryan Lochte was such a threat.
"Before he was always ahead. Today if it's close he has no
time to watch the scoreboard...maybe in the heats he will do it.
But I was very proud. I told him after the press conference
"finally!"," said Huerzeler.
"To win the same amount of medals is not possible. But I
think he will win a minimum four golds (in London)."
