Olympics-Swimming-Phelps primed to peak in London

VICHY, France, July 22 Of all the qualities that
have helped make Michael Phelps the world's greatest swimmer,
his natural sense of timing is perhaps the one that really sets
him apart from the rest.
Whether it is peaking at the right time or getting his hand
on the wall first in a close finish, the American has always had
an edge over his rivals.
Phelps struggled to maintain his motivation for the
relentless grind of training after winning eight gold medals in
Beijing, but just as he has done throughout his career, the
27-year-old has timed his run to the London Olympics to
perfection.
After suffering defeats at the past two world championships
and last month's U.S. Olympic trials, Phelps has rediscovered
his passion and form and is back on track for another golden
performance.
"“He's trained really well since the trials so I think he'll
be better than he did there," Phelps' coach Bob Bowman told
Reuters at the U.S. team's final pre-Olympic training camp in
central France.
"“I'm very happy with what he's done. I think he's improved
significantly. He's really trained better than he ever did
before."
Coming from Bowman, that is high praise indeed as both he
and Phelps have always been reluctant to talk up their
prospects, but they are not the only ones who have noticed the
difference.
Gregg Troy, who is the head coach of the U.S. men's team and
also the personal coach of Phelps' biggest rival Ryan Lochte,
was also gushing after watching him train.
“"From what I've seen, Michael will be outstanding," he told
Reuters. "“He's going to be ready to go and be a really top
competitor."
"SNAKES AND HEIGHTS"
Phelps and Lochte will clash in the 200 and 400 metres
individual medley events in London, where the 2012 Games start
on Friday.
At the U.S. trials, Phelps won the 200 IM but Lochte beat
him in the 400 IM, setting the stage for an epic showdown in the
British capital.
"“I'm not frightened of anyone," Phelps replied when asked
whether he feared Lochte.
“"The only things I'm afraid of are snakes and heights. I
don't think Ryan's a snake and I think I'm taller than him.
“"I have my goals and I hope to achieve them. It's not going
to be easy but if I can accomplish them I'll be pleased. Whether
I come first or second or eighth, it doesn't matter."
The pair, friends outside the pool but fierce rivals in the
water, were also scheduled to clash in the 200m freestyle but
Phelps pulled out.
The idea was partly to conserve his energy for the relays
after entering a total of seven events, one less than at the two
previous Olympics but still a heavy workload.
“"It doesn't change anything at all for me," Lochte said.
"“I can't control what he does and there's so many other
great swimmers out there. I can't worry about one person.
“"If I'm worried about him or anyone else that's going to
affect me. I've just got to go out there and race."
