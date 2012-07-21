Olympics-U.S. swim team buoyant after final training camp

| VICHY, France, July 21
VICHY, France, July 21 The United States
swimming team was bubbling with confidence and ready to scoop
the pool in London after finishing their Olympic preparations
with a low-key training camp in central France.
After spending the previous week getting in peak physical
condition at a swimming boot camp in Tennessee, the Americans
have spent the past week getting their heads right for the
five-ring circus that awaits them.
Hidden away from the Olympic spotlight, the squad could not
have been more relaxed heading to London after a week that was
more like a summer holiday than the final phase in a four-year
build up.
They trained in a public pool overlooking a racecourse and
spent their nights roaming the town of Vichy in the Auvergne
region, indulging in French cuisine and meeting the locals.
"It has been a great week," said Michael Phelps. "We're all
getting kind of antsy now so we're ready to go."
"This week has been about fixing all those little things
that can make a big difference."
On Saturday, the Americans opened the gates to their
training pool to the public and hundreds of local residents
turned up to see them go through their paces.
When training finished, the swimmers were treated to a
barbecue, and spent two hours mingling with the locals, signing
autographs and posing for photographs.
GO FASTER
"We've had such a blast. It has been so much fun," said
Missy Franklin, the Colorado teenager chasing seven medals in
London.
"The whole environment has been fantastic and absolutely
we'll go faster in London. We've been working really hard on the
small things and now we're ready."
Franklin's coach Todd Schmidt said that for most of the
American swimmers, the Olympics were more relaxing than the
trials, which are deliberately set up as a pressure-cooker event
where only the best make the team.
"The Olympic trials are called trials for a reason because
it's a trial. The trials are definitely far more stressful.
They're an emotional roller coaster," he said.
"But, coming into this meet, we all start fresh."
The Americans go into the Olympics boasting the fastest
times this year in 12 of the 26 individual events set at the
U.S. trials in Nebraska but the men's head coach Gregg Troy said
he expected they would be even faster in London.
"We went back to work last week (in Tennessee) with the
intention to increase our volume but this camp has been more
technical," he told Reuters. "It has been more a resting and
preparation camp than a training camp.
"From what I've seen this week, we're going to better across
the board."
Ryan Lochte was close to exhaustion during the trials after
swimming a gruelling programme while still in heavy training and
the 27-year-old from Florida said he was primed to produce his
best in London.
"We're definitely going to be a lot faster," he said. "This
is the Olympics, we've trained four years for this.
"We've just been changing the little things this week and
making them better so that we can have the perfect race in
London."
(Editing by Ken Ferris)