Olympics-Swimming-U.S. wary of talking up prospects in pool

LONDON, July 26 America's Olympic swimmers are
not like other athletes. They start training before dawn every
day and spend hours in virtual isolation, relentlessly churning
through pools filled with chlorine.
They regularly catch colds and live with the consequences
longer than ordinary citizens because they are terrified to take
flu medications in fear they might test positive to drugs.
Even after years of training, the difference between winning
and losing gold medals comes down to tiny fractions of seconds,
promoting an environment where modesty generally reigns supreme
over trash-talking.
Even Michael Phelps, whose 14 gold medals are more than many
countries have won in the last century, worries about making
brash statements.
"We take care of our own business. If you get caught up in
other people's talking, and this and that, it just takes away
from what we're here to do," he said on Thursday.
"We're here to swim and that's it. We're not gonna run our
mouths. We never have. Our country has never done that."
Phelps was forced into a quick retreat when he was reminded
about the 2000 Sydney Olympics when Gary Hall said the American
men's 4x100 metres freestyle relay team would smash the
Australians like guitars.
The Australians, led by Ian Thorpe, duly won the race and
the gold medal.
"I forgot about Sydney," Phelps laughed. "The people in this
team haven't done that. We didn't say smash them like guitars."
The Australians are the favourites this time and have begun
taunting the Americans but Phelps could not be baited.
"It's going to be a challenging race for sure," Phelps said.
"We're going to put our four guys up there at night who we
think could swim the fastest time. If it's the fastest time in
the world it is, if it's not, we're going to try as hard as we
can to swim as fast as we can."
The Australians might be favourites in that race but the
U.S. hold the upper hand in most of the other races.
In the 26 individual events, U.S. swimmers have the fastest
time in the world this year in 12 events. They are even more
dominant in the six relays.
"Of all the women's teams I've been on, this is the
strongest by far, at least on paper," said Natalie Coughlin.
"Anything can happen over the next 10 or 11 days, but we've
got a very deep team."
Tyler Clary said the men's team were also confident of
scooping up a swag of medals.
"As far as I can see, there are no weaknesses," he said.
"That doesn't mean we're going to win everything but we have
a lot of strong swimmers on the team."
