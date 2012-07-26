Olympics-Swimming-Clary undaunted by racing Phelps and Lochte

| LONDON, July 26
LONDON, July 26 Of the hundreds of swimmers
competing at the Olympics, few face a tougher challenge than
Tyler Clary but the American would not want it any other way.
A glutton for punishment, the 23-year-old is going head to
head against compatriots Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte, in
their favourite events.
While most people might shirk at the prospects, Clary is
revelling at the thought of tackling Phelps in the 200 metres
butterfly and Lochte in the 200m backstroke.
"It's an honour to be swimming in the same races as them,"
he told Reuters. "They're also my team mates as well, but I'm
going to be trying everything I can to win. I've trained hard
for this and I believe in myself."
Clary missed out on the Beijing Olympics after finishing
behind Phelps and Lochte at the U.S. Trials but rather than try
other events to avoid meeting them again, he dedicated himself
to training with renewed motivation.
A year later, he qualified for the world championships in
Rome, and won a silver medal behind Lochte in the 400 individual
medley when Phelps decided he was no longer swimming the event.
He finished second to Lochte again at the 2011 world
championships in Shanghai and was third in the 200 backstroke,
again behind Lochte.
But his chances of making the Olympic team for London were
dealt a blow when Phelps changed his mind and decided to enter
the 400 individual medley.
Although he had finished second at the past two world
championships and would have been an obvious medal contender,
Clary could only manage third at the U.S. Trials so did not
qualify.
However, he made up for disappointment when he finished
second in the 200m butterfly and 200m backstroke to book his
first berth to the Olympics.
"It's tough swimming against those guys but they're still
just human like everyone else," Clary said.
"Everyone can be beaten and everyone can win on a given day
and that's what I'm trying to. That's why I've trained so hard."
Once his spot on the team was secured, Clary also saw a
silver lining from missing out on the 400 individual medley, one
that gives him the chance to do something neither Phelps or
Lochte has experienced.
Because the race is on the first day of competition, Phelps
and Lochte will not march at the Opening Ceremony to save their
energy for their races but not so Clary.
"I'm not swimming until the third day now, so I'm definitely
going to march, I can't wait, it's going to be a great
experience," he said.
"You can't take anything for granted and none of us know
what's going to happen in the future so I wanted to experience
everything I can at these Olympics.
"It was great swimming at the world championships but this
is the Olympics. This is the one the whole world watches so I'm
going to be proud to be marching for my country."
