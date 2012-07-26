Olympics-Swimming-Hardy reduced to tears after seeing London pool

| LONDON, July 26
disputed doping case for years, Jessica Hardy has learnt the
hard way about how to bottle her emotions, but just one look at
London's Olympic pool was all it took for her to lose control.
When she walked into the Aquatic Centre and laid eyes on the
sparkling blue waters where the Olympic gold medals will be won,
she broke down and burst into tears.
"I couldn't help it, I just started crying," she told
Reuters. "People were looking at me and wondering what was wrong
and some of my team mates were filming me.
"But after everything that I've been through over the past
four years, to finally arrive at the Olympics, it was just pure
happiness."
Hardy qualified for the last Olympics but never made it to
Beijing after she was told she had tested positive for the
banned steroid clenbuterol at the 2008 U.S. Olympic trials.
The offence normally carries a two-year ban but the
Californian was given a reduced penalty because of the unusual
circumstances of her case.
She was able to prove that she taken a nutritional
supplement that had been contaminated by the manufacturers but
the case was far from finished.
After withdrawing from the Olympics then serving a 12-month
ban, Hardy was then told the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) had
lodged an appeal against her penalty, demanding that she been
given a two-year penalty and banned from competing at the London
Olympics.
The case was only resolved last year when the International
Olympic Committee and the Court of Arbitration said she had
served her punishment and could compete in London if she
qualified.
"It wasn't that long ago that people were telling me I
literally couldn't come here, so to actually be here now, it's
awesome," she said.
"So I'm going to give it my best shot and fight as hard as I
can to help the team and enjoy myself as well."
Hardy's experiences changed her whole perspective, not only
on swimming, but on life and the justice system. And it
toughened her up. Throughout the ordeal she trained harder than
ever, determined that she would make it to London.
Then, another setback.
She entered a handful of events at the U.S. Trials but was
pinning her hopes on qualifying in the 100 metres breaststroke,
where she is the reigning world record holder.
Only the top two finishers from each event get picked for
the Games, but the 25-year-old could only manage third and her
heart sank.
But just when it seemed all was lost, she drew everything
she could from the frustration and torment she had endured
through her legal battle and swam her remaining events like a
woman possessed.
She surprised herself by qualifying in the 50 and 100 metres
freestyle, beating a crack field of sprinters in races she does
not normally go in, giving her four events for London, with the
addition of the relays.
"It's been quite a journey just to get here," she said.
"Nothing that has happened was ever what I expected to happen
but I'm here now and I'm ready.
"It's been a bit of a steep learning curve for me, having to
prepare for freestyle, but I've been able to tap into all the
other freestylers on the team and really work on little things
to improve my technique."
(Editing by Alastair Himmer)