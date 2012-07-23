UPDATE 1-Olympics-Syrian athletes arrive in London, IOC says

(Adds background, Libyan details)
LONDON, July 23 Syrian athletes have arrived in
London and will compete at the 2012 Olympic Games, an
International Olympic Committee official said on Monday, ending
uncertainty about whether the team would be able to participate
with fighting raging at home.
Pere Miro, who is in charge of relations with national
Olympic committees, said "some officials" were not among those
who arrived, which may avoid diplomatic embarrassment for
Britain which is seeking to distance itself from the regime of
President Bashar al-Assad.
Assad has drawn international condemnation over the
escalating conflict with rebels, which has spilled into an
all-out civil war.
"They arrived as planned and are ready to compete," Miro
told Reuters. "Some officials decided not to come and that
avoids a lot of problems."
Miro did not name individuals. In late June the BBC reported
that Britain had refused a visa to the head of Syria's National
Olympic Committee, General Mowaffak Joumaa, preventing him from
attending the July 27-Aug. 12 London Games.
There had been reports that some athletes might not want to
compete for a country which is tainted in the eyes of many in
the West and the region.
The international community has called for tighter sanctions
against the Syrian government but Russia and China have stood in
its way by vetoing a U.N. resolution.
Miro also said the president of Libya's Olympic Committee,
freed on Sunday a week after being kidnapped in Tripoli by
gunmen, would be attending the Games.
Nabil Elalem, a former Libyan judo champion, took charge of
the Olympic body after its president Mohammed Gaddafi, one of
the deposed dictator's sons, fled to Algeria last year.
"We spoke to him and everyone is very happy. He is trying to
be here before the Games start," said Miro.
