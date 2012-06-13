PROFILE-Olympics-Boll is Europe's hope of table tennis upset

| LONDON, June 13
LONDON, June 13 German table tennis player Timo
Boll has learnt Mandarin, studied Chinese playing techniques and
attracted an army of female admirers in China; all he needs to
do now is beat the Chinese at their own game at the Olympics.
The former world number one has already unsettled the
Chinese team enough for them to hire training partners who play
in a similar style to Boll, to prepare their contenders for
meeting the German.
His quest to break Chinese dominance in the sport is a
difficult one: China have won 20 of the 24 golds on offer since
table tennis joined the Olympics in 1988.
New qualifying rules, though, may help the European number
one as each country is limited to a maximum of two singles
players at the London Games in July and August.
In Beijing, when each nation was allowed three singles
competitors, China swept the men's and women's singles medals.
With the top five men in the world rankings Chinese, but
only two allowed to play in London, world number six Boll will
be the third seed for the competition. The favourite is likely
to be world number one Zhang Jike.
At 31, left-hander Boll will be competing at his fourth
Olympics. He won a team silver in Beijing but has disappointed
at major singles tournaments in the past and his best Olympic
singles showing was fourth in Athens in 2004.
He did, though, break his jinx of failing to get on the
podium when he won a singles bronze at last year's world
championships in Rotterdam.
Boll, born in the southern German town of Erbach, started
playing at the age of four, trained by his father. Eleven years
later he became the youngest ever German league player.
He has been Europe's top player for a decade and has five
European singles titles. He also won a Fair Play award in 2005
after correcting a referee's wrong decision in favour of his
opponent.
Now living in a Bavarian-style country house near Frankfurt
and playing for Borussia Duesseldorf, he typically plays table
tennis for 2-1/2 hours each morning, followed by lifting
weights, riding his bike in the woods or other fitness work.
In his free time, he watches films, plays with his dog and
cat, or walks with his wife of nine years, Rodelia Jacobi. He
also enjoys diving and golf.
Boll has twice been runner-up as German Sportsman of the
Year - in 2007 and 2010 - but struggles to match the popularity
at home of top names in soccer, motor racing and basketball.
He is probably better known in China, where he travels and
competes regularly, and he has studied Chinese table tennis
strategy, which he has described as high-speed chess, using
tactics, surprise and psychology.
Boll, whose aggressive top-spin forehand is his most
dangerous weapon, took the world number one ranking in 2003 and
again last year, rare breaks in the Chinese dominance at the
top, and has won respect in Asia as a European who can challenge
the top players in the sport.
A favourite with female fans in China, he published a book
last year about his time in the country.
"Sometimes I feel a bit like a rock star in China," he said,
though his popularity may be severely tested if he beats the
Chinese players to gold in London.
(Additional reporting by Andreas Kroener; Editing by Clare
Fallon)