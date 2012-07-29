Olympics-Table Tennis-Seven-time Olympian Primorac calls it quits

| LONDON, July 29
LONDON, July 29 Croatia's Zoran Primorac called
time on an Olympic table tennis career spanning four decades and
seven straight Games after losing on Sunday and said he had
witnessed the sport change immensely over the years.
Along with Sweden's Jorgen Persson and Belgium's Jean-Michel
Saive, Primorac was one of a trio of seven-time Olympians who
all lost in the second round of the men's competition.
"I don't think I will be playing in Rio, I feel fit, but I
am 43 and my body is not the same," Primorac, who won doubles
silver in 1988, said after waving goodbye to fans following a
4-3 defeat to Egypt's El-Sayed Lashin at London's ExCel Centre.
Primorac began his Olympic career in Seoul in 1988 and said
he has witnessed the game evolve from a sport where tactics
dominated to one where physical strength is now key.
A seesaw of Asian dominance has involved Europe bridging the
gap and overtaking their eastern rivals before being put back in
their place in recent years.
"The players are more and more physical now and especially
the Chinese," Primorac said.
"Before they had great technique and very good tactics, but
physically Europeans were much stronger. When you see the
Chinese now, they are maybe the strongest physically in the
Olympics."
Saive, 43, who lost 4-1 to Greece's Kalinikos Kreanga,
agreed that the Chinese were now much better prepared physically
than they were when Europe claimed both the men's gold and
silver medals in Barcelona in 1992.
That year it was Sweden's Jan-Ove Waldner who claimed gold
but it was not long until the Asians got back on top with three
Chinese and a Korean winning the last four men's titles.
"In the eighties when I started the Chinese were dominating,
then Waldner showed us the way," Saive told Reuters. "He showed
us it was possible to beat the Chinese. Three or four years
later and we were stronger than them.
"They reacted. They watched the game. They analysed how we
were playing with emotion and fighting spirit and very fast with
the forehand and they changed their techniques.
"Now when you see the Chinese, how they practice and how
they prepare physically, this is not the same as before. Then
they were warming up behind the table smoking cigarettes. Now it
is totally different."
Saive, unlike Primorac, did rule out an Olympic return while
Persson had already said this would be his last Games before his
campaign was ended emphatically by Andrej Gacina 4-0.
"I don't know whether I will be in Rio," said Saive, "I'm
just disappointed I lost. I didn't win one long rally today."
Spain's 50-year-old Zhiwen He proved there is still life in
some of the sport's veterans as progressed to the third round
with a 4-3 win over Poland's Zengyi Wang.
CROWD PLEASER
The biggest cheers of the day came for Britain's Paul
Drinkhall, who moved into the next round with a 4-1 win over
Singapore's Zi Yang, and for Nigerian crowd pleaser Quadri
Aruna.
The unfancied African proved there is nothing a British
crowd loves more than an overwhelming underdog and a plucky
loser as his Olympics ended with the fans whooping and cheering
his name.
"Aroooona, Aroooona," echoed around the hall as the lowest
ranked player left in the competition waved goodbye to all four
stands having lost 4-2 to Turkey's Bora Vang, ranked 165 places
above him.
"It was a great experience I had all the crowd behind me,"
he told reporters.
"I give a lot of thanks to them because whenever I play they
always support me.
"I think they were mentioning my name to say 'you can do it
Aruna'.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Justin Palmer)