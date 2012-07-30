Olympics-Table Tennis-Pressure starts to tell as Zhang battles on

| LONDON, July 30
LONDON, July 30 Top seed Zhang Jike came within
a handful of points of turning the table tennis world on its
axis but he held his nerve with the weight of a nation on his
shoulders to move into the quarter-finals on Monday.
After Japanese third seed Jun Mizutani had tumbled out of
the Olympics 4-0 in the tournament's biggest upset to date
against Denmark's Michael Maze, Zhang stood on the precipice of
a shock demise.
The world champion, world number one and hot favourite
emerged to fight another day, however, after a seven-game
thriller against Belarus's Vladimir Samsonov, who had not been
expected to ruffle his feathers.
The pressure of representing table tennis-mad China looked
to have taken its toll as he trailed his opponent 3-2 in games
and then went toe-to-toe in a decider before eventually edging
the encounter to set up a clash against Hong Kong's Jiang
Tianyi.
"I was prepared for a very tough match and even to fall
behind," he told reporters following his 4-11 11-7 11-5 8-11
8-11 11-7 11-7 win.
"I was a little bit nervous. At 2-3 down I thought I was
just going to go for it and if I lose it just doesn't matter.
"The pressure is very high out there. Samsonov made me feel
uncomfortable."
Maze, who moved into the quarters in a 4-0 romp, said he
could sense the pressure building under the Chinese players
before the tournament began.
'VERY NERVOUS'
"It's not so easy in the Olympic Games for the Chinese. They
come to the world championships with seven players and here they
only have two.
"Obviously they are very nervous, they have huge pressure
while the people from Europe can just relax and play free.
"I had the feeling from the beginning that it wouldn't be a
Chinese winner. They have everything to lose and nothing to
win."
Maze's passage into the quarters was not only a rip-roaring
display but also the culmination of a lengthy struggle to return
from two operations to repair damaged cartilage in his right
knee.
"It was two years in hell and I am just happy to be back
now," he said.
Mizutani was among the medal favourites, but he was
out-fought by the Dane who exploded a flurry of winners that
blew his opponent off court in just 35 minutes.
"I was quite surprised at just how well I played," he said.
I am especially happy about the way I kept my focus and
hopefully I can continue tomorrow.
"I am in my best shape ever. I had a bit of luck today but I
played good as well."
Next up for Maze is Germany's Dimitrij Ovtcharov in an
all-European quarter-final that guarantees at least one
non-Asian will reach the final four.
Europe's highest ranked player, Timo Boll, however, tumbled
out of the competition, losing his fourth round match to
Romania's Adrian Crisan 4-1.
China's second seed Wang Hao was spared the torturous
workout that his team mate had to endure and comfortably booked
his place in the quarters with a 4-1 win over Gao Ning of
Singapore.
