Olympics-Table Tennis-Chinese food helps 50-year-old stay in game

LONDON, July 30 At 50 years old, Spanish table
tennis player He Zhiwen has a simple mantra for staying at the
top of a sport reliant on reflexes, speed and agility.
"I take care of myself, I eat Chinese food and I get good
rest," the world number 41 said after bowing out of the Olympics
in the third round on Monday.
"I lack the speed, but I am really good at serving and the
tactical side of things."
The Chinese-born He took up the sport in 1971, 17 years
before current world number one and Olympic favourite Zhang Jike
was born, and competed in Athens and Beijing.
Playing with a particularly awkward-looking pen-hold grip,
he nips around the table with cat-like reflexes that belie his
age.
His London Olympic campaign ended in disappointment when he
was beaten 4-2 by the higher-ranked Adrian Crisan from Romania.
"I am probably not going to be at the Rio Olympics," He said
as he emerged from his duel dripping with sweat. "I am 50, but
we'll see."
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)