Olympics-Table Tennis-Zhang wins to set up all-Chinese final

LONDON Aug 2 World number one Zhang Jike said
he played the game of his life to set up an all-Chinese table
tennis final with Wang Hao on Thursday as Asia maintained a
20-year stranglehold on the competition.
Zhang won 4-1 in his semi-final against Germany's Dimitrij
Ovtcharov, who was bidding to become the first European to win
gold since Sweden's Jan-Ove Waldner triumphed in Barcelona in
1992.
"Before the game I knew I could win so I just told myself to
take it easy," Zhang said.
"When I arrived at the venue I was quite confident. I told
myself I will win. Today was the best I have ever played."
Second seed Wang followed his compatriot into the final with
a more tightly contested 4-1 victory over Taiwan's Chuang
Chih-Yuan.
"I promise Wang Hao and I will give the audience the best
ever game to watch," Zhang said ahead of the final that gets
underway at 1430GMT.
