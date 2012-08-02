Olympics-Table Tennis-Zhang takes gold for dominant China

LONDON Aug 2 World number one Zhang Jike powered to victory over Wang Hao in an all-Chinese men's table tennis final on Thursday, taking China half-way to another clean sweep of golds in its national sport at London 2012.

Zhang, the 24-year-old reigning world champion and pre-tournament favourite, won 4-1 over his compatriot. He celebrated by leaping over the court surround and kissing the gold medal podium and then draping himself in a Chinese flag.

For Wang, 28, it marked a third successive Olympics singles final defeat.

Germany's Dimitrij Ovtcharov, seeded 8th, took bronze after winning 4-2 against Taiwan's Chuang Chih-Yuan. (Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Jason Neely)