Olympics-Table Tennis-Zhang takes gold for dominant China

LONDON Aug 2 World number one Zhang Jike
powered to victory over Wang Hao in an all-Chinese men's table
tennis final on Thursday, taking China half-way to another clean
sweep of golds in its national sport at London 2012.
Zhang, the 24-year-old reigning world champion and
pre-tournament favourite, won 4-1 over his compatriot. He
celebrated by leaping over the court surround and kissing the
gold medal podium and then draping himself in a Chinese flag.
For Wang, 28, it marked a third successive Olympics singles
final defeat.
Germany's Dimitrij Ovtcharov, seeded 8th, took bronze after
winning 4-2 against Taiwan's Chuang Chih-Yuan.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Jason Neely)