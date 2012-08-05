Olympics-Table tennis-China to the world: Work harder to beat us

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 5 As China marched towards a clean
sweep of table tennis golds for the second straight Olympics,
their men's coach said rivals should use the Olympics to raise
their own standards to challenge the ping pong superpower.
"We just hope the whole ability of the table tennis world
will be developed. We welcome the talented table tennis player
to come to China for their game," said Liu Guoliang, a former
Olympic champion who now coaches China's men.
"I know it (China's domination) is not so good, but we have
a lot of history in table tennis."
Indeed it does. 'Ping pong' may have been invented as an
after-dinner game in England in the 19th century, but in the
1950s Mao Zedong declared it China's national sport and it has
thrived there since.
Watching the speed and agility of the top Chinese players
can be exhilarating, but some in the sport worry their
superiority may be harming its global appeal.
China's men's quarter-final against Singapore on Sunday was
over in 72 minutes, leaving a near-7,000 crowd to watch Hong
Kong beat Japan in an enthralling match lasting 3-1/4 hours.
Germany, the fourth seeds, will face China in the
semi-final. Europe's top player Timo Boll, who has a strong
following in China, said he expects some unusual support.
"I think even the Chinese are getting bored of China winning
all the time. They are waiting for a close match," Boll said.
"Maybe we can create the sensation of the tournament
tomorrow ... I think we need a little bit more support,
including some Chinese. Maybe the whole world will be behind
us," he laughed.
CHALLENGE IN 2016
Adham Sharara, president of the International Table Tennis
Federation (ITTF), the sport's governing body, expects China's
domination to be challenged at the Rio 2016 Olympics by a
generation of young players from Japan, France and South Korea,
among others.
"About eight years ago China started to dominate again and I
feel that now they are near the end of this strong domination as
the young players from Europe and the rest of the world come
through," Sharara told Reuters in an interview.
Any one country dominating a sport was not good, he
acknowledged.
"For the future China will definitely be challenged by these
other countries. But it's not tomorrow, it's maybe another three
or four years before we can see that new generation coming in,"
he said.
China coach Liu likened the pressure on his team to succeed
to that on the U.S. basketball team, and said the dominance of
Chinese players was not something for China to fix.
"That's something for the ITTF, it's not something for the
national team of China," he said.
"Maybe that's the spirit of the Olympics. We need to learn
from each other, from the competition," he added.
The ITTF cut the number of players from each country that
could play in the singles event to two at London 2012 from three
previously, but China still won gold and silver in both the
men's and women's singles, and are red-hot favourites to take
gold in both team events.
China have grabbed 22 of the 26 golds awarded since table
tennis became an Olympic sport in 1988, and 17 of the last 18.
Russia's men did provide a glimmer of hope on Saturday by
taking the doubles match in an overall 3-1 team loss.
"Of course you can plan against the Chinese but maybe it
won't be five or 10 years till other nations can beat them. They
work harder. If you go into the practice hall you will see
that," Russia's Alexey Smirnov said.
Germany should provide stiff competition in the semi-final,
in a rematch of the Beijing 2008 final. Germany, including
bronze singles medalist Dimitrij Ovtcharov and world number
seven Boll, beat Austria 3-0 in their quarter-final.
Hong Kong will play South Korea, the second seeds, in the
other semi-final, after dumping out third seeds Japan 3-2.
But even all three Hong Kong players were born on the
Chinese mainland. Many Chinese who fail to hit the top ranks are
competing for other countries.
"We are definitely loyal to Hong Kong, otherwise we would be
playing for China," said Hong Kong's Chu Yan Leung.
But then his team-mate Tang Peng pointed out: "We are
playing for Hong Kong but there is no difference between Hong
Kong and China, we are in the same country."
