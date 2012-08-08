UPDATE 1-Olympics-Table tennis-China's men complete title sweep

(Adds details)
* China's men defeat South Korea for team gold
* China win all four titles
* Germany beat Hong Kong for bronze
By Ian Ransom
LONDON, Aug 8 China completed a sweep of all the
Olympic table tennis golds on Wednesday when their men stormed
to victory over South Korea to clinch the team title on the
closing day of the London Games tournament.
The heavily favoured Chinese defended their 2008 title by
slamming South Korea 3-0 to pick up the nation's fourth gold and
keep all Olympic titles in Chinese hands for another four years.
China swept all four titles at Beijing, and some had
wondered whether they could maintain the intensity without the
home support at the London Games.
However, a chanting crowd festooned with the red flags of
China was in full voice as Ma Long and Zhang Jike won their
respective singles matches over Ryu Seungmin and Joo Saehyuk to
give the hosts a 2-0 lead.
Wang Hao and Zhang then secured the gold by beating Oh
Sangeun and Ryu to clinch the best of five matches final and
spark delirious cheering from the Chinese fans in the stands at
the ExCel Arena hall.
Wang and Zhang embraced and acknowledged roaring fans with
pumping fists and a military-style salute before strolling a
half-lap of honour around the venue with Ma and their coach.
Beijing silver medallists Germany took bronze by defeating
Hong Kong 3-1 earlier on Wednesday, with European champion Timo
Boll securing the decisive singles victory in four sets over
Jiang Tianyi.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)