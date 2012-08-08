UPDATE 2-Olympics-Table tennis-China's men complete title sweep

* China's men defeat South Korea for team gold
By Ian Ransom
LONDON, Aug 8 China completed a sweep of all the
Olympic table tennis golds on Wednesday when their men stormed
to victory over South Korea to clinch the team title on the
closing day of the London Games tournament.
The heavily favoured Chinese defended their 2008 title by
beating South Korea 3-0 to pick up the nation's fourth gold and
keep all Olympic titles in Chinese hands for another four years.
"I'm extremely pleased ... I feel so proud that Chinese
table tennis has produced the world's most outstanding
achievement," China's table tennis and badminton chief Liu
Fengyan told Reuters at the ExCel Arena venue.
China swept all four titles at Beijing, and some had
wondered whether they could maintain the intensity without the
home support at the London Games.
However, a chanting crowd festooned with the red flags of
China was in full voice as Ma Long and men's singles champion
Zhang Jike won their respective singles matches over Ryu
Seungmin and Joo Saehyuk to give the hosts a 2-0 lead.
Wang Hao, who won silver in the men's singles, and Zhang
then secured the gold by trouncing Oh Sangeun and Ryu in three
sets to clinch the best of five matches final and spark
delirious cheering from Chinese fans.
Wang and Zhang embraced and acknowledged roaring fans with
pumping fists and a military-style salute before strolling a
half-lap of honour around the venue with Ma and their coach.
Ma, who defeated South Korea's Ryu in four sets in the first
team rubber, insisted other competing nations still had a chance
to chip away at China's dominance.
"There are opportunities. Perhaps they can look to our China
team as an example," he said.
China also won two silver medals to clinch six out of the 12
medals on offer and would have likely won more had the sport's
federation not limited nations to bringing two players in the
men's and women's singles.
"We hope that all countries can continue to improve and push
harder and catch up with China," Liu told Reuters.
"Our China was very backward in the 1950s and 1960s, then we
became strong and surpassed the others. So anything can happen.
"So we are helping many countries, and backward countries,
improve," he said. "Every year we're helping send out coaches to
other countries, all with the goal of helping them improve.
"Because a world dominated by China is not very
interesting."
South Korea's seasoned men's team, spearheaded by
35-year-old Oh, were pleased to win a silver in their last
Olympics after taking bronze at Beijing.
"This medal is especially heavier than the last Olympics so
it feels like a real medal now," said Oh. "Even though I'm
gutted to get the silver medal, it's still good and I'm proud of
myself."
Beijing silver medallists Germany took bronze by defeating
Hong Kong 3-1 earlier on Wednesday, with European champion Timo
Boll securing the decisive singles victory in four sets over
Jiang Tianyi.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)