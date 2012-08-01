Olympics-Table Tennis-China's Li surprises Ding to win gold

LONDON Aug 1 China's Li Xiaoxia clinched the women's individual table tennis gold on Wednesday with a surprise 4-1 victory over compatriot and favourite Ding Ning.

The world number three got the better of world champion Ding with some stinging forehands and nimble footwork.

The match was played out in a tetchy atmosphere with Ding receiving a red card and a point penalty for taking her towel too early. She temporarily walked away from the table in protest at the umpire's decision.

China has now won all seven women's individual titles since table tennis was introduced to the Games in 1988.

Singapore's Feng Tianwei won the bronze medal match, beating Japan's Kasumi Ishikawa 4-0. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)