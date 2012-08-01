UPDATE 1-Olympics-Table Tennis-Li wins gold as Ding sobs

(Adds quotes, detail, reaction)
LONDON Aug 1 China's Ding Ning sobbed and
accused an umpire of ruining her Olympic dream when she lost the
table tennis gold medal to compatriot Li Xiaoxia on Wednesday.
Li emerged a 4-1 winner from a tense and tetchy encounter in
which the favourite Ding was put through the emotional wringer
after she was punished with three penalty points that left her
railing at Italian official Paola Bongelli.
"I didn't do very well today. I had an obstacle and not only
from the opponent but from the judge," Ding said, trying to
choke back the sobs.
Serve penalties are a rarity in table tennis, but Ding was
penalised twice for not throwing the ball up vertically.
After the second penalty at 7-2 down in the fourth, she
walked away from the table exasperated, and received a red card
and a third penalty point for towelling herself down at the
wrong moment in the match.
Unflustered, Li kept her cool and finished off her opponent
11-8 14-12 8-11 11-6 11-4 after 51 minutes of high-octane
action.
"This is the best I have ever played," the 24-year-old Li
said after stepping onto the podium to have the gold medal hung
around her neck.
"I am very excited. This has been my dream since being a
little girl. I dreamed of being an Olympic champion, we are the
same level, but today I performed better than expected.
"My family are in China. I want to thank my parents. They
have sacrificed a lot to make my dreams come true."
She sung along with the national anthem and waved to the
crowd as she received her medal while the clearly upset Ding
stood motionless on the platform.
The world number one and current world champion wears her
heart on her sleeve and could not contain her feelings as all
eyes focused on her.
TOP SEEDS
"I tried to change the situation, our levels are really
close we both have the ability to win, and for that reason, I
got affected by the judge," Ding added.
"At first I was trying to hold it together but after the
second penalty I could not hold it down anymore."
International Table Tennis Federation president Adham
Sharara tried to console Ding, congratulating her on her silver
medal before saying he hoped the 22-year-old would return to win
gold in Rio in four years time.
"She felt that the umpire was too strict on her and this
happens sometimes," he said. "The umpires can be very strict and
the players should adapt.
"When two players from the same country play each other, the
umpire should be a little bit more lenient.
"If I was the umpire I would have been maybe a little bit
more flexible."
The arguments overshadowed an enthralling final that pitched
the two top seeds together in an all-Chinese encounter that
ensured the Asian nation would maintain its stranglehold on the
women's singles title.
China has now won all seven women's individual golds since
table tennis was introduced to the Games in 1988.
Ding looked nervous early on and was quickly under pressure
as Li yelped and fist pumped with every crunching forehand she
sent scorching past her opponent.
A forehand crosscourt brought-up match point and when Ding
sent the next one long, Li was running to the crowd to collect a
Chinese flag to continue the celebrations.
Earlier in the day, Singapore's Feng Tianwei won the bronze
medal match, beating Japan's Kasumi Ishikawa 4-0.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Alison Williams)