UPDATE 2-Olympics-Table tennis-China beat Japan for women's team gold

* China successfully defend women's team gold
* Can sweep golds in men's team event on Wednesday
(Adds quotes, details)
By Ian Ransom and Steve Slater
LONDON, Aug 7 China moved within one step of a
second successive clean sweep of Olympic table tennis golds when
their women marched to victory over Japan's young team at the
London Games on Tuesday.
Red-hot favourites China beat Japan 3-0, having not lost an
individual match throughout the tournament.
The win was led by singles gold medalist Li Xiaoxia, who
ground down Ai Fukuhara and then partnered Guo Yue to victory in
the doubles, with Ding Ning having thrashed Kasumi Ishikawa in
the second rubber.
Japan's silver was their first Olympic table tennis medal
and, with 19-year-old Ishikawa and Fukuhara, 23, they are
expected to challenge China's dominance in the coming years.
China's men are also strong favourites to take the fourth
and final table tennis gold on offer when they play the team
final against South Korea on Wednesday.
After sealing their victory, China's women's team players
and coaches hugged and then bowed to a passionate crowd who
waved scores of national flags.
"Their support gave me a lot of support today. Not only the
Chinese here, but also the millions and billions in front of the
TV who are following us," said a jubilant Ding Ning.
Despite the defeat, Japan were pleased with their runners-up
prize and expected it to inspire more people back home to play.
TOO STRONG
"It's so heavy," Ishikawa said of the silver medal, through
a translator. "I'm so, so happy, but China were too strong.
"My eye is on the next Olympic Games in Rio, where I'd like
to be stronger and have more power to be able to beat the
Chinese team," she said.
China now plan to celebrate their success as a team.
"I have been in London for more than 10 days but I haven't
seen any of the famous places like Big Ben, so I hope tomorrow I
can have a City tour but it will depend on whether our coach
will agree with that," double gold winner Li laughed.
"They can do whatever they want," coach Shi Zhihao
responded.
China dominate women's table tennis and have taken all seven
Olympic singles titles since the sport was introduced in 1988,
and all but one of the doubles or team events.
Singapore beat South Korea 3-0 earlier on Tuesday to grab
the women's team bronze medal.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury and Ken Ferris)