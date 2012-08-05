Olympics-Table tennis-Japan women guarantee first medal

LONDON Aug 5 Japan are guaranteed to win their
first Olympic table tennis medal after their young, attacking
women's team enjoyed an emphatic 3-0 win over Singapore in the
semi-finals on Sunday.
Led by 19-year-old Kasumi Ishikawa and Ai Fukuhara, 23, the
the second seeds secured at least a silver medal as they set up
a probable final with red-hot favourites China on Tuesday.
Cheered on by hundreds of fans urging them to "attack",
Japan's women shrugged off a defeat for their men just hours
earlier, which had added to the pressure on them to return home
with the country's first Olympic medal in the sport.
Japan won the first two singles games as Fukuhara beat
Singapore's top player Feng Tianwei, bronze medallist in the
singles competition, and Ishikawa thrashed Yuegu Wang.
Ishikawa, paired with Sayaka Hirano, sealed victory with a
3-0 win in the doubles encounter.
Japan's youngsters are being touted as the most likely to
break China's dominance in women's table tennis, which has seen
them win all seven Olympics singles titles since the sport was
introduced in 1988 and all but one of the doubles or team
events.
Ishikawa is from a family of table tennis players and is
coached by her mother Kumi. The teenager won Japan's national
singles title last year, eclipsing Fukuhara, and has risen to
number four in the world rankings.
They are likely to face China in the final, unless South
Korea, seeded fourth, spring a huge surprise on Monday.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Ken Ferris)