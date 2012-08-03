Olympics-Table tennis-Germans beat Swedes to carry Europe's hopes

LONDON Aug 3 Germany dumped Sweden out of the Olympic men's table tennis competition on Friday to again lead Europe's attempt to break Asia's increasing dominance in the sport.

Germany, silver medallists behind China in Beijing four years ago, came from behind to triumph 3-1 in the battle between Europe's two most successful table tennis countries.

Victory was sealed by Bastian Steger, Germany's third-ranked player, who defeated Jorgen Persson in the veteran Swede's seventh, and final, Olympic Games.

The three top seeded men's teams - China, South Korea and Japan - play their first round matches on Saturday, and German coach Jorg Rosskopf was unhappy that his team had to play the day after the singles event finished.

"I was very scared because I knew it would be tough for my players to change from singles to the team event," Rosskopf said, praising the fightback. "It was a success for the whole team."

Sweden (3) and Germany (4) have each won Olympic men's medals since the sport was introduced in 1988, behind only China (19) and South Korea (9), the first and second seeds who respectively play Russia and North Korea on Saturday.

Home hopes were dashed when Britain lost 3-0 to Portugal, seeded eighth, who failed to be put off by a lively and partisan near capacity crowd in the 6,000-seat ExCel arena.

There were no surprises in the first round of the women's team event, with red-hot favourites China cruising past Spain, number two seeds Japan beating a young U.S. team and North Korea dumping out Britain, all in straight sets.

The Netherlands, 3-0 winners over Egypt, now face the task of taking on China.

"I think now we need to go to church to pray," laughed Elena Timina of the Netherlands. "But we'll give it 150 percent," she added.

The team event consists of three players in a best-of-five format, which includes one doubles match and between two and four singles matches. (Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Ken Ferris)