Olympics-Table tennis-China get past Germany, Korea for finals

LONDON Aug 6 China are two wins away from
another clean-sweep of Olympic table tennis golds at London 2012
after their men's team won a hard-fought game over Germany and
their women cruised past South Korea.
The men will take on second seeds South Korea, who disposed
of Hong Kong 3-0 in Monday's second semi-final.
The women on Tuesday will meet Japan's youthful, attacking
team, who secured their first Olympic table tennis medal on
Sunday.
China are red-hot favourites in both events, but Germany's
men gave them their toughest match of the tournament, prompting
an agitated response by coach Liu Guiliang at courtside. The
game was a rematch of the Beijing 2008 final.
Timo Boll, Europe's top-ranked player, beat singles gold
medalist Zhang Jike, but China still came through 3-1.
"When it got to one match all, we didn't panic," said Zhang,
adding ominously: "I feel we're getting better and better."
German coach Jorg Rosskopf said: "Always against the Chinese
you get a small, small chance, but it is a long, long way to
beat them. We now focus on the bronze match."
South Korea swept past Hong Kong led by Ryu Seung-min, their
2004 Olympic singles champion, who also won his singles
encounter.
China's women thumped South Korea 3-0, but they are
expecting a far tougher fight against Japan, who many people are
tipping to pose a strong challenge to China's dominance - if not
in London, then at Rio 2016.
Neither team have dropped a set on their way to the final.
In 19-year-old Kasumi Ishikawa and Ai Fukuhara, 23, second
seeds Japan are guaranteed their country's first ever table
tennis medal.
"The Japanese have made a lot of progress in the past year,"
said Shi Zhihao, China's coach. "I think we need to see Japan in
a new light. In the past year Fukuhara and Ishikawa have made
really steady progress."
Korea's women will play Singapore in Tuesday's bronze medal
game, while Germany's men will return on Wednesday for their
third-place match against Hong Kong.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Jason Neely)