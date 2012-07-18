PREVIEW-Olympics-Taekwondo-Alive and kicking in London

| July 18
July 18 Taekwondo has taken more than its fair
share of knocks in recent years but officials hope the "Way of
the Foot and the Fist" will fight back against its critics at
the London Olympics.
There has never been any doubt about taekwondo's popularity,
with an estimated 70 million taking part in the sport worldwide.
Its growth and widespread interest is reflected at the
Olympics with 63 countries sending athletes to compete in London
compared with 51 countries in 2000.
However, the Korean martial art's place on the Olympic
programme previously come under scrutiny due to inconsistent
judging, lacklustre fights and a complicated scoring system.
Taekwondo also suffered a black eye in Beijing when Cuban
fighter Angel Matos kicked a referee in the face after he was
disqualified, while Britain's decision to leave out world number
one Aaron Cook for this year's Games was another controversy the
sport could have done without.
But taekwondo has moved to address some of the criticisms
and hopes the competition in London will cement its place at the
Olympics.
Bouts are expected to produce more excitement at London
following the introduction of a new scoring system that
encourages fighters to attack and try more spectacular head
kicks.
The rule change will award points for a head kick even for
the slightest touch, whereas previously the kick had to be
delivered with significant force.
Electronic sensors also will help judges determine when
kicks and punches have been landed to make the scoring process
more transparent.
With eight gold medals up for grabs and competing nations
limited to sending four athletes, two men and two women, the
taekwondo competition also presents an opportunity for smaller
countries to get medals.
One of the feel-good stories of the Beijing Olympics was
Afghan fighter Rohullah Nikpai winning the bronze medal in the
58kg category - Afghanistan's first Olympic medal.
In Beijing, 22 countries took home a taekwondo medal,
including Thailand, Chinese Taipei and the Dominican Republic.
South Korea's athletes will be under immense pressure to
repeat the performance of four years ago and bring back four
gold medals, with Cha Dong-min highly fancied to win
back-to-back Olympic titles in the +80kg category.
Kim Sei-hyeok, general manager of Korea's national
taekwondo team, told Reuters anything short of four golds in
London would be a body blow to South Korea's taekwondo pride.
"Taekwondo is our national sport, it originated in Korea, so
we are under pressure to get many gold medals," Kim said.
"It's natural for us to win gold medals, we'll be treated as
traitors if we don't, that's what our media says."
The Lopez family, which scored a taekwondo medal hat-trick
in Beijing, will once again represent the United States, though
this time only siblings Steven and Diana will compete after
their brother Mark failed to punch his ticket.
Five-times world champion Steven is aiming for a third
Olympic gold medal in four Games while Diana will look to
improve on the bronze she won in Beijing.
(Editing by Gene Cherry)