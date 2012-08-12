REVIEW-Olympics-Taekwondo-Korean martial art finally gets it right

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 12 Taekwondo has done many things
wrong since becoming an Olympic sport in 2000, but the Korean
martial art got most things right at the London Games.
Plagued by judging controversies, inconsistent scoring and
lacklustre fights, taekwondo was forced into action in 2008
after Cuban Angel Matos shamed the sport at the Beijing Games by
kicking a referee in the face.
With one eye on preserving its Olympic status, the World
Taekwondo Federation introduced a new high-tech scoring system
and instant video reviews to make scoring more transparent.
Rule changes spiced up fights, making it easier to earn
points for head kicks while referees were also given the power
to penalise overly defensive fighters.
The response to the changes from the fighters and the 6,000
or so spectators packed into the ExCeL arena for every session
of the four-day competition was overwhelmingly positive.
WTF Secretary General Jean-Marie Ayer said London was "best
Olympic taekwondo competition yet".
The new scoring system (PSS) and rule changes also found
favour with the fighters.
"The introduction of PSS makes sure the games are fairer,"
said China's Wu Jingyu, who won the women's flyweight division.
"Also with the new rules, I have more confidence to use the
high-skilled kicks. I used more head kicks in the competition
because I'm confident."
Men's featherweight champion Servat Tazegul of Turkey
agreed.
"I wouldn't change the rules. It is like they were written
for me," he added.
MEDAL SHARING
Taekwondo's tradition of giving the smaller nations the
chance to win medals was carried through the London Games.
Rohullah Nikpai, who won Afghanistan's first Olympic medal
in Beijing, grabbed another bronze while athletes from Gabon,
Colombia and Thailand were also among the 21 nations to reach
the podium.
South Korea's fighters will return home disappointed after
winning only a gold and silver in their national sport after all
four of their athletes won gold in Beijing.
The team had predicted the Korean media would dub them
taekwondo "traitors" if they failed to win four golds and the
results in London will not be well received back home.
For the host nation, the controversial decision to pick
Lutalo Muhammad instead of world number one Aaron Cook looked to
have been justified when he won a bronze medal, while Jade Jones
gave the sport a major shot in the arm by winning Britain's
first taekwondo gold in the women's featherweight division.
The only disappointment was taekwondo trailblazer Sarah
Stevenson's failure to advance past the first round.
The 29-year-old, who lost both her parents last year and was
coming off a serious knee injury, was unable to reproduce the
kind of form that earned her Britain's first Olympic taekwondo
medal at the Beijing Games.
Like a true Olympian, Stevenson said quitting had never been
an option but the death of her parents had given her a different
perspective on sport.
"This is the Olympics, it's not life or death, it's meant to
be fun," she said.
"There are more important things in life than taekwondo."
