Olympics-Taekwondo-Spain's Bonilla wins men's -58kg gold

LONDON Aug 8 Joel Gonzalez Bonilla of Spain won
the men's flyweight (-58kg) taekwondo gold medal at the London
Games on Wednesday, beating Lee Dae-hoon of South Korea in the
final.
Bonilla, the 2011 world champion, swept through the
competition and looked particularly impressive in the semi-final
where he demolished Oscar Munoz Oviedo 13-4.
He faced a tougher opponent in Lee in the final but was
quicker and more accurate with his kicks than the shaggy-haired
Korean, jumping out to a 5-2 lead in the first round.
Lee came back strongly but the Spaniard seemed to easily
anticipate the Korean's attacks and made him pay in the second
round, picking Lee off as he rushed in to attack.
Midway though the round Bonilla decked Lee with a straight
kick to the Korean's face, bringing the crowd to its feet and
moving the Spaniard into a seven-point lead.
Lee threw caution to the wind in the final round and put
Bonilla under immense pressure, but the Spanish fighter never
looked flustered and continued to pick Lee apart to finish the
fight well ahead at 17-8.
Russian Alexey Denisenko and Oscar Munoz Oviedo of Colombia
won the bronze medals through the repechage competition.
