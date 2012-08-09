Olympics-Taekwondo-Turkey's Tazegul wins men's featherweight gold

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 9 Turkey's Servet Tazegul won the
men's taekwondo featherweight gold medal at the London Games on
Thursday, beating Iran's Mohammad Baghrei Motamed in the final
by a score of 6-5.
Tazegul, the world number one and Beijing bronze medallist,
defeated Britain's Martin Stamper to reach the final and was the
class act of the -68kg category.
His aggression and speed was too much for Motamed, who also
lost to Tazegul in the final of last year's world championships
in South Korea.
Rohullah Nikpai, who won Afghanistan' first Olympic medal
with a bronze in Beijing, picked up another bronze through the
repechage, along with American Terrence Jennings.
