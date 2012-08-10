UPDATE 1-Olympics-Taekwondo-Turkey's Tazegul wins men's featherweight gold

(Adds quotes)

By Peter Rutherford

LONDON Aug 9 Turkey's Servet Tazegul won the men's taekwondo featherweight gold medal at the London Games on Thursday, beating Iran's Mohammad Baghrei Motamed in the final by a score of 6-5.

Tazegul, the world number one and Beijing bronze medallist, defeated Britain's Martin Stamper to reach the final and was the class act of the -68kg category.

His aggression and speed was too much for Motamed, who also lost to Tazegul in the final of last year's world championships in South Korea.

Tazegul dedicated the gold medal to his mother, who died earlier this year.

"I lost my mother two months ago. I really wanted to get the gold for her," he said. "But it was a hard time, I did not train much plus I had the injury."

Rohullah Nikpai, who won Afghanistan's first Olympic medal with a bronze in Beijing, picked up another bronze through the repechage, along with American Terrence Jennings.

"The Olympics are always special, I'm happy. I'll bring this medal back home," said Nikpai.

"I think that right now everyone in Afghanistan must be dancing." (Editing by Daniel Magnowski)