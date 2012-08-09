UPDATE 1-Olympics-Taekwondo-Briton Jones wins featherweight gold

(Adds details, byline)
By Peter Rutherford
LONDON Aug 9 Jade Jones won Britain's first
Olympic taekwondo gold medal after beating China's Hou Yuzhuo in
the final of the women's featherweight division at the London
Games on Thursday.
Jones, who had lost to Hou in the final of last year's world
championships, rode a wave of support from the home crowd to
bully her way past the Chinese fighter, running out a 6-4
winner to earn Britain's 25th gold of the Games.
The 19-year-old from north Wales grabbed British and Welsh
flags from the crowd and raced around in a lap of honour as the
8,000 fans in the ExCel arena roared her on.
Jones was in fearsome form in the opening two rounds,
overwhelming her opponents 15-1 and 13-3, and despite facing a
serious step up in class against world number one Tseng Li-cheng
in the semi-final Jones simply forced her way into the final.
The first two rounds of the gold medal match were cagey, but
heading into the third Jones had sneaked a 2-0 lead.
With Hou desperate to get back on level terms, Jones bided
her time and landed kicks to her opponent's midsection to seal
the gold medal.
Marlene Harnois of France and Taiwan's Tseng won the bronze
medals after the repechage competition.
(Editing by Michael Holden)