Olympics-Taekwondo-South Korea's Hwang wins women's welterweight gold

LONDON Aug 10 South Korean Hwang Kyung-seon
defended her Olympic taekwondo title by beating Turkey's Nur
Tatar in the welterweight division at the London Games on
Friday.
Hwang had vowed to win gold in London after managing only a
bronze at the world championships in Korea last year, and the
26-year-old enjoyed a comfortable 12-5 win over European
champion Tatar to deliver South Korea's 13th gold medal of the
Games.
That tally ties the overall record medal haul Korea set in
Beijing four years ago, and with Cha Dong-min and Lee In-jong
set to compete in the heavyweight categories on Saturday they
could soon surpass that mark.
American Paige McPherson and Helena Fromm of Germany won
bronze medals through the repechage competition.
Britain's Sarah Stevenson, who won the bronze medal in
Beijing, lost in the first round to McPherson.
